Bob Whitaker, Author of the Racist 'Mantra' on White Genocide, Has Died | Southern Poverty Law Center

Sun Jun 11, 2017
Bob Whitaker, a curmudgeonly segregationist who penned a 221-word racist “Mantra” that became a rallying cry for racists the world over, has died. 

Whitaker, 76, died in his sleep on Saturday, his website announced yesterday.

