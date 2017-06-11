Bob Whitaker, Author of the Racist 'Mantra' on White Genocide, Has Died | Southern Poverty Law Center

Bob Whitaker, a curmudgeonly segregationist who penned a 221-word racist “Mantra” that became a rallying cry for racists the world over, has died.
Whitaker, 76, died in his sleep on Saturday, his website announced yesterday.
