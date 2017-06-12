Armed protesters at Hermann Park defend Sam Houston statue - Houston Chronicle

Hundreds of protesters, some of them armed, gathered at Hermann Park Saturday in an attempt to defend the honor of Sam Houston.

Carrying Texas and Confederate flags, participants seemed concerned the park's Sam Houston statue might be removed since the historical figure owned slaves.

"Erasing history for the sake of political correctness or to make somebody feel better, it's not just stupid — it's dangerous," said David Amad, an organizer of the demonstration.

The group wants others to understand Sam Houston's contribution to Texas history. The demonstration was organized after rumors spread that a group called Texas Antifa was planning to show up to advocate removing the statue from the park.