Newt Gingrich has no shame, thinks everyone has forgotten the 90s

On Friday, in an appearance at the National Press Club, Newt Gingrich said it was impossible for the President of the United States to obstruct justice.

Gingrich’s pronouncement comes as special counsel Robert Mueller is, according to President Donald Trump as well as media reports, investigating Trump for obstruction of justice.

During the late-1990s, Gingrich pushed for the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and repeatedly accused him of obstruction of justice:

