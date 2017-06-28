Watchdog says Nikki Haley's tweet broke federal law

Columbia, S.C. — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has been accused of a violating a law limiting government employees’ political activity by voicing support for a South Carolina congressional candidate.

In a letter sent Tuesday to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, accused the former South Carolina governor of violating the Hatch Act when she retweeted one of President Donald Trump’s Twitter messages earlier this month supporting Republican Ralph Norman.

On June 19, the day before Norman faced off with Democrat Archie Parnell in South Carolina’s 5th District, Trump sent several tweets praising the millionaire real estate developer as someone who would be a help to him in Congress and urging voters to “#VoteRalphNorman tomorrow!”

Later that day, according to CREW, Haley retweeted the first message from her verified Twitter account, which lists her as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. At the time, the group said, Haley had at least 356,000 followers.