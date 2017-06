Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group International

I've Been Lonely For So Long · Frederick Knight

The Complete Stax / Volt Soul Singles

℗ ℗ 1972 Fantasy, Inc.

Released on: 2015-02-03

Producer: Elijah Walker

Producer: Fredrick Knight

Composer, Author: Jerry Weaver

Composer, Author: Posie Knight

Auto-generated by YouTube.