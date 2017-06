Yusef Lateef's "Morning" (Lateef) from his album Jazz Mood. Recorded in New York City on 9 April 1957. Produced by Ozzie Cadena for Savoy Records. Personnel: Yusef Lateef (tenor saxophone, argol, gourd), Curtis Fuller (trombone, tambourine), Hugh Lawson (piano), Ernie Farrow (rabat), Louis Hayes (drums, percussion), Doug Watkins (percussion).