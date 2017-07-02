PHOTOS: Christie, family soak up sun on N.J. beach he closed to public | NJ.com

People hoping to visit Island Beach State Park this holiday weekend were not allowed in because of the state government shutdown Gov. Chris Christie ordered amid the state budget standoff in Trenton.

But there was one family there: Christie's. They are using the summer beach house provided by the state for a weekend down the Shore.

And here are exclusive aerial photos by NJ Advance Media showing Christie surrounded by wife Mary Pat and others.

It was taken early Sunday afternoon before the governor headed to Trenton to hold another news conference about the shutdown.