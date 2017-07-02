A top Justice Department official who serves as a corporate compliance watchdog has left her job, saying she felt she could no longer force companies to comply with the government's ethics laws when members of the administration she works for have conducted themselves in a manner that she claims would not be not tolerated.
DOJ corporate compliance watchdog resigns citing Trump's conduct | TheHill
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 4:50 PM
