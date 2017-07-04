Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 364 Seeds: 2458 Comments: 51190 Since: Jul 2009

California's Far North Deplores "Tyranny" of the Urban Majority - The New York Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 8:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

REDDING, Calif. — The deer heads mounted on the walls of Eric Johnson’s church office are testament to his passion for hunting, a lifestyle enjoyed by many in the northernmost reaches of California but one that Mr. Johnson says surprises people he meets on his travels around America and abroad.

“When people see you’re from California, they instantly think of ‘Baywatch,’” said Mr. Johnson, the associate pastor of Bethel Redding, a megachurch in this small city a three-and-a-half-hour drive north of San Francisco. “It’s very different here from the rest of California.”

Mr. Johnson lives in what might be described as California’s Great Red North, a bloc of 13 counties that voted for President Trump in November and that make up more than a fifth of the state’s land mass but only 3 percent of its population.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor