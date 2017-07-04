Proposed elimination of LIHEAP funding elicits concern - News - The State Journal-Register - Springfield, IL

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal 2018 would eliminate federal funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a 40-year-old grant program that helps low-income households pay their utility bills and avoid shutoffs during winter cold or summer heat.

If approved by Congress, the move could affect 6.7 million American families, including more than 330,000 in Illinois. Springfield resident Cassie Castleman’s family would be one of them.

“My family would not be doing very well if we did not have that program,” Castleman said. “There are a lot of families out there that really need LIHEAP, and if this goes through, there will be so many families out there that will suffer and not have heat or air because Trump wants to take that away. ... He doesn’t have to struggle like a lot of us Americans have to struggle.”

“You get bills that you need to pay each month, and when you don’t have a whole lot of income, you have to pick and choose,” Castleman added. “I’m very thankful for LIHEAP. There are a lot of people who are too proud to say they need help. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about, we all need help once in a while.”