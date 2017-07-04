Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 364 Seeds: 2462 Comments: 51198 Since: Jul 2009

The greatest threat facing the United States is its own president - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 7:55 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Last week, at the Aspen Ideas Festival, I moderated a panel on U.S. national security in the Trump era. On the panel, former CIA director David H. Petraeus offered the most robust defense of President Trump’s foreign policy that I have heard. Central to his premise were two facts. First, he argued that Trump’s national security team was the strongest he had ever seen. Next, he argued that whereas President Barack Obama was indecisive to the point of paralysis, such as in the case of Syria, Trump is decisive.

Toward the end of the conversation, we turned to Trump’s erratic behavior and I noted that for the first time in three decades in the world of foreign policy, I was getting regular questions about the mental health of the president.

I asked Petraeus, a man I respect, if he thought the president was fit to serve. His response was, “It’s immaterial.” He argued that because the team around Trump was so good, they could offset whatever deficits he might have. I was floored. It was a stunningly weak defense.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor