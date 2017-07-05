'Calling for a revolution!': Trump fans 'triggered' after NPR tweets out the Declaration of Independence

For 29 years, National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” has celebrated the Fourth of July with a reading the Declaration of Independence by hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators.

This historically uncontroversial testament to the nation’s founding document proved uncontroversial-no-more in the year 2017.

After NPR tweeted the Declaration line by line, Donald Trump backers–seemingly unaware of the source document–accused NPR of playing partisan politics.

“So, NPR is calling for a revolution,” Twitter user @JustEsrafel wrote.

“Propaganda is that all you know how?” another asked.

Some even taunted NPR over the president’s budget proposal, insisting this is why NPR is losing will lose federal funding.