Ava DuVernay Tackling "Central Park Five" in Netflix Mini | Hollywood Reporter

Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 11:00 AM
Ava DuVernay is adapting the story of the "Central Park Five" for Netflix. The multihyphenate, currently one of the most in-demand talents in film and television, has signed on to write and direct a five-part miniseries about the notorious case of five young black men wrongly convicted of a brutal rape that took place in Manhattan's famous park during the spring of 1989.

