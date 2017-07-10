Newsvine

Sanctuary cities promise to make 1 million immigrants citizens in 2017 - Story | KTTV

UPDATED: JUL 09 2017 04:00PM PDT

(FoxNews.com) - Twenty-one cities, several of them sanctuary cities, have pledged to make one million immigrants American citizens by the end of 2017.

The Naturalize Now initiative is aimed at preventing illegal immigrants from deportation under the Trump administration. President Trump is not against legal immigration, but has promised to crack down on illegal residency in the U.S., especially of criminals.

The cities include New York City, NY;  San Francisco, CA; Seattle; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Jersey City, NJ; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; and Tucson, AZ.

