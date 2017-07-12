How Trump may have helped Donald Jr. lie about his explosive Russia meeting - The Washington Post

President Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, just made the rounds on the morning shows, armed with a clear message: The president was only made aware of the email chain incriminating his son in the last few days, and only saw it when the imminent publication of the email chain compelled Donald Trump Jr. to release it himself.

But this claim comes even as new reporting in the New York Times indicates that President Trump signed off on a statement from Trump Jr. a few days ago that flatly misrepresented what happened in his June 2016 meeting with the Russian lawyer. And this raises a question: How far did the president himself go to mislead the public about his own campaign’s willingness to collude with Russia to tip the election?