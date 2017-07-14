Man accused of threatening Muslim charged with hate crime | KGW.com

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man arrested last Friday for anti-Muslim hate crimes broke down in tears and expressed regret after his court arraignment Monday morning.

Frederick Nolan Sorrell, 49, was accused of second-degree intimidation after a Muslim couple was allegedly subjected to slurs and intimidation May 29.

Sorrell reportedly drove next to the couple for more than 20 blocks, according to a statement from The Oregon Committee of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR said he reportedly attempted to hit their vehicle several times and shouted "take off the (expletive) burka, this is America, go back to your (expletive) country" before mimicking firing a handgun pointed at the couple.

Sorrell, who made bail, pled not guilty Monday. He will be back in court again in August. He's also not allowed to go on Facebook anymore, according to the judge, where he made several discriminatory comments.