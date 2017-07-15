Type your comment here ...
Serge Chaloff - Blue Serge ( Full Album )
Saxophone &ndash; Serge Chaloff
Bass &ndash; Leroy Vinnegar
Drums &ndash; "Philly" Joe Jones
Piano &ndash; Sonny Clark
1 A Handful Of Stars - 5:33
2 The Goof And I - 10:18
3 Thanks For The Memory - 14:04
4 All The Things You Are - 19:31
5 I've Got The World On A String - 26:15
6 Susie's Blues - 31:23
7 Stairway To The Stars - 36:15
8 How About You? - 41:38
Recorded - Capitol Studios, Los Angeles on March 14 (#1-3, 5, 6) and March 16 (#4, 7, 8), 1956.
