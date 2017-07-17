Ann Coulter throws two-day Twitter tantrum against Delta - MarketWatch

Ann Coulter got really, really worked up this weekend, all over $30.

The conservative author spent her weekend raging on Twitter against Delta Air Lines, which she said moved her from her pre-booked “extra room” seat on a flight Saturday from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Florida.

“The worst airline in America,” she tweeted Saturday night.

The airline’s offense? Moving her across the aisle — still in the row with extra leg room — apparently so a woman could sit with her family in the same row. Coulter said she was ordered “to move w/o explanation, compensation or apology.”