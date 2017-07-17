Newsvine

Rachael Bade on Twitter: "In meeting Monday night w/Senate GOPers just before the news broke, Trump told them they'd look like "dopes" if they didn't pass this bill."

From Politico:

At a dinner with GOP senators on Monday evening, Trump said the party would look like “dopes” if they couldn’t pass the bill after sending a full repeal bill to President Barack Obama’s desk, which was vetoed.

“If the Republicans have the House, Senate and the presidency and they can't pass this health care bill they are going to look weak,” Trump said, according to a source familiar with the meeting. “How can we not do this after promising it for years?

Trump had no idea defections were coming tonight, according to another White House official with knowledge of the meeting. "Why would we have a dinner like that if we knew people were going to drop out?" the official said.

