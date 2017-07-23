What Russia Does Not Want You to See: Kremlin Tops List for Flagging Google Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a fan of the internet. Not long ago he described the World Wide Web as a “CIA project” that Russia must be protected from. Meanwhile his government agencies are frenetically scouring Google, flagging and bidding to block more content than the rest of the world combined.

Russian state bodies sent the U.S. search engine over 13,200 requests to remove content between the last day of 2015 and the first day of 2017, according to Google’s new transparency report. The largest surge in Russian state requests came in the latter half of 2016. The majority of the removals—nearly 12,000—took issue with content on YouTube.

In roughly the same time period, the rest of the world’s state-owned and government-run bodies, including the U.S., China and India, submitted just over 9,000 total requests for content removal from Google.