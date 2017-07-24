Trump to make "dummy visit" to the UK amid concerns an official visit could embarrass Queen Elizabeth: report | TheHill

The trial visit, which will not include the traditional pomp and circumstance of an official visit, will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump will be invited by to the U.K. for an official visit only if the “dummy” run is a success, according to the British publication.

The trial trip is reportedly due to concerns that Trump’s boisterous and untraditional behavior could embarrass the queen.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

A Guardian report surfaced in June saying Trump had expressed concerns during a phone call with May about protests should he visit, reportedly telling her he did not want to visit unless he had support from the British public.

However, Downing Street and the White House maintained that the visit was still on despite the Guardian report.