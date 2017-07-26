Tarini Parti on Twitter: "Per pool, 9-year-old "Pickle" asked Trump what we all want to know: "How much monny (sic) do you have?"

Newsvine

From Mediaite:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off her first briefing as the newly-anointed press secretary by reading off a piece of fan mail written to President Donald Trump by a 9-year-old boy who claimed to go by “Pickle.”

After announcing new communications director Anthony Scaramucciwanted to shake things up in the daily briefings, Sanders said, her voice breaking up: “we’re going to start the White House briefing every once in a while with a letter or an e-mail that we may receive” from “some of the forgotten men, women, and children” in America.

Sanders kicked off her first fan mail reading with a letter from Dylan, a 9-year-old who claims that everyone calls him “Pickle.” In his letter, he said Trump is his favorite president.

Fake?

