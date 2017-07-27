Scaramucci: 'If Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that' - CNNPolitics.com

Washington (CNN)Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director who was brought in to bring order to a press shop in turmoil, called into CNN's "New Day" on Thursday and all but blamed chief of staff Reince Priebus for leaking information.

In the remarkable interview, which lasted for more than a half hour, the developing power struggle inside the West Wing was on full display, with Scaramucci at one point warning that "the fish stinks from the head down." Scaramucci, whose relationship with Priebus has been fraught since he was initially unable to secure a White House job after President Donald Trump's election, did little to show his relationship with Priebus was changing and said it was up to the chief of staff to show he was not leaking.

Hours earlier, the White House communications director -- who notably announced last week that he reports to Trump, not Priebus -- copied the chief of staff in a tweet about leaks before deleting it. He later told CNN the message was not a call for the FBI to investigate the chief of staff.

"When I put out a tweet and I put Reince's name in a tweet, they're all making the assumption that it's him because journalists know who the leakers are," Scaramucci said on "New Day." "So if Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that. But let me tell you about myself. I'm a straight shooter and I'll go right to the heart of the matter."