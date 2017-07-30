Newsvine

The Hill on Twitter: "ObamaCare opponent Tomi Lahren inadvertently admits she's benefiting from ObamaCare."

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren admitted that she still benefits from a key feature of ObamaCare during a debate in which she blasted the healthcare plan.

Lahren said during a debate at Politicon Saturday with liberal comedian Chelsea Handler that she is on on her parents' healthcare insurance. The ability to stay on your parents' plan until 26 is a major aspect of the healthcare legislation.

“Luckily, I am 24, so I am still on my parents’ plan,” Lahren said during the debate, drawing boos from the crowd, according to The Daily Beast.

