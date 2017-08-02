Trump bans media from covering signing of Russia sanctions he hates - Shareblue

Donald Trump has signed the bill imposing sanctions on Russia for election interference. But he's not happy about it and looking for loopholes.

Donald Trump has reportedly signed the legislation passed in the House and Senate imposing sanctions on Russia for their interference in the 2016 presidential election. The bill also limits Trump’s ability to soften the impact of those sanctions. He has attached a “signing statement” to the bill, voicing concerns over the strict penalties it proscribes.

The signing statement reportedly says Trump is concerned that the bill “encroaches on presidential authority and may hurt U.S. ability to work with allies,” according to Bloomberg.

Further, while the statement doesn’t specify “any intent to bypass or circumvent aspects of the law,” it does give Trump “some room for interpretation of how the law is executed.”

Unlike other legislation he has signed, Trump did not have a White House photo op with the text. In fact, the media was banned from covering it.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump was not “very happy about” the bill, because he wants to “restore the relationship” between the two countries, despite the overt Russian aggression and interference.