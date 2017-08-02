"The New Colossus" was written in 1883 to raise funds for the Statue of Liberty, which arrived in New York in 1885.https://t.co/kLUV7e7BCD https://t.co/I7NJtTgBtX
— Steve Reilly (@BySteveReilly) August 2, 2017
Colin Jones on Twitter: "In this exchange with @Acosta, Stephen Miller just said that the poem on the Statue of Liberty doesn't matter since it was "added later""
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 3:45 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment