Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 379 Seeds: 2589 Comments: 51751 Since: Jul 2009

Stephen Miller Fought with CNN's Jim Acosta in the White House Briefing Room

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: esquire.com
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 9:08 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Anyone who attended one of the president*'s campaign rallies learned two things: 1) that it is possible to get sick of hearing "You Can't Always Get What You Want," and 2) that of all the warm-up acts, Stephen Miller was the most thuggish. He was pure Trumpian Id, especially on the subject of minorities.

On Wednesday, for reasons known only to whatever critters inhabit the ravines and gullies of the presidential cortex, they trotted Miller out to talk about the administration's new proposal to limit legal immigration. Miller is not equipped to be the public face of a phony real estate scam, let alone the executive branch of the government of the United States. Jim Acosta of CNN asked him a question. It did not go well.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor