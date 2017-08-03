Trump argues he won New Hampshire because it is a 'drug-infested den' - CNNPolitics.com

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump, in a conversation with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, labeled New Hampshire "a drug-infested den," according to a transcript of Trump's January 27 call that was published by The Washington Post on Thursday.

The comment was quickly decried by Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the Granite State, including the state's Republican governor who endorsed Trump during the 2016 campaign.

During the call, according to the Post, Trump lashed out at Peña Nieto for the quantity of illegal drugs that come into the United States from Mexico.

"We have a massive drug problem where kids are becoming addicted to drugs because the drugs are being sold for less money than candy," Trump said.

He later bragged that he won the Granite State because of the opioid epidemic.

"I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den," he said.