Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 379 Seeds: 2603 Comments: 51840 Since: Jul 2009

CNN fires pro-Trump pundit Jeffrey Lord for 'Sieg Heil!' tweet

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 4:31 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

CNN severed ties with Jeffrey Lord Thursday after Lord tweeted, “Sieg Heil!” in what he characterized as an attempt to “mock” Nazism and fascism.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor