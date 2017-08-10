CNN fires pro-Trump pundit Jeffrey Lord for 'Sieg Heil!' tweet

CNN severed ties with Jeffrey Lord Thursday after Lord tweeted, “Sieg Heil!” in what he characterized as an attempt to “mock” Nazism and fascism.
“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”
CNN severed ties with Jeffrey Lord Thursday after Lord tweeted, “Sieg Heil!” in what he characterized as an attempt to “mock” Nazism and fascism.
“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.