But the incitement of hatred that got us here is as real and condemnable as the white supremacists in our streets.
Every minute we allow this to persist through tacit encouragement or inaction is a disgrace, & corrosive to our values.
Now is the time for leaders to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions.
We will not step backward. If this is not who we are as Americans, let's prove it.
Hillary Clinton on Twitter: "My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country."
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 2:44 PM
