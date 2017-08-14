Merck CEO quits Trump panel in 'stand against violence and extremism'

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier said Monday that he would step down from one of President Trump’s advisory panels, citing “a responsibility to take a stand against violence and extremism” days after a series of racist demonstrations erupted into violence.
