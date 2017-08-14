Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina | TheHill

Protestors toppled a Confederate monument in Durham, N.C. on Monday night.

Video posted to Twitter shows protestors surrounding the statue and chanting “No KKK! No fascists! USA” as several protestors appear to pull down the statue with a rope.

WNCN reports the statue was dedicated in Durham in 1924 and was located in front of a local government building.

The statue represented a soldier who fought in the Civil War and an inscription on the front read “The Confederate States of America.”

One organizer of the protest told WNCN that toppling the statue was in response to the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. this weekend.

“It needs to be removed,” organizer Loan Tran told the news station. “These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”