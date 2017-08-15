Newsvine

Marco Rubio on Twitter: "The organizers of events which inspired & led to #charlottesvilleterroristattack are 100% to blame for a number of reasons. 1/6"

They are adherents of an evil ideology which argues certain people are inferior because of race, ethnicity or nation of origin. 2/6

When entire movement built on anger & hatred towards people different than you,it justifies & ultimately leads to violence against them 3/6

These groups today use SAME symbols & same arguments of & , groups responsible for some of worst crimes against humanity ever 4/6

 

Mr. President,you can't allow to share only part of blame.They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain 5/6

The groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win.We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected 6/6

