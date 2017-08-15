Newsvine

Charlottesville: Race and Terror – VICE News Tonight on HBO

By Plantsmantx
Tue Aug 15, 2017 4:38 PM
On Saturday hundreds of white nationalists, alt-righters, and neo-Nazis traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia to participate in the &ldquo;Unite the Right&rdquo; rally. By Saturday evening three people were dead &ndash; one protester, and two police officers &ndash; and many more injured.&nbsp;

&ldquo;VICE News Tonight&rdquo; correspondent Elle Reeve went behind the scenes with white nationalist leaders, including Christopher Cantwell, Robert Ray, David Duke, and Matthew Heimbach &mdash; as well as counter-protesters. VICE News Tonight also spoke with residents of Charlottesville, members of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the Charlottesville Police.

From the neo-Nazi protests at Emancipation Park to Cantwell&rsquo;s hideaway outside of Virginia, &ldquo;VICE News Tonight&rdquo; provides viewers with exclusive, up close and personal access inside the unrest.

This episode of VICE News Tonight aired August 14, 2017 on HBO.

