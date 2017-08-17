Newsvine

Donald Trump and the Second Southern 'Redemption'- The Daily Beast

Thu Aug 17, 2017 8:20 AM
    As a society, we can no longer pretend that President Donald Trump does not bear the brunt of the responsibility for the violence that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend. And we can ill afford to continue to wear the rose-tinted glasses that mislead us into believing that domestic white terrorism is merely a cultural aberration.

    What we saw Saturday has roots that go back 140 years, back to the Reconstruction Era, a time of horrendous racial strife and violence. White terrorism occupies a substantial position of American life, and if we are to ever move beyond its destructive grip, we need to prevent the rise of bigoted, race-baiting, aspiring authoritarians like Trump.

     

