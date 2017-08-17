Newsvine

John Podhoretz on Twitter: "Please note the imagery is explicitly derived from Nazi Party poster design and the birds in the air are Nazi eagles."

I couldn't help noticing that only one of the speakers listed- Michael Hill- is a neo-Confederate activist. That statue and the whole "Southern Heritage" line of bullshit is just a pretence- a hook for neo-fascists and white pan-nationalists to promote themselves and their ideology. And yes- I'm including the President of the United States of America.

