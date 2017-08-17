Everything we are seeing stems almost inevitably from the decisions the country made, collectively, last November. We elected a President driven by white racial grievance. That is the fulcrum and driving force of his politics. It’s no surprise that a big outbreak of white supremacist violence would lead us to a moment like this
The Bomb Bursts. It Will Keep Happening. – Talking Points Memo
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 9:56 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment