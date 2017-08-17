Photo of the Day: GOP Rep. Rohrabacher Poses With Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson at Assange Meeting - Little Green Footballs

Here we see Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher posing on the steps of the Ecuadoran embassy in London with Holocaust-denying white supremacist Chuck C. Johnson (who is NOT ME), as they prepare to meet with Julian Assange. Johnson, of course, is making that hand sign that white supremacists love to pretend has nothing to do with white supremacism.

This is one of the more disgraceful things I’ve seen a Republican do this year, in a year when the GOP has thoroughly disgraced itself on so many levels.

Here are some other photos of Johnson, for comparison.