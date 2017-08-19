Bannon sought to destroy the United States as we know it from both from within the White House as Trump’s advisor, and from outside it, back when he was the editor of white supremacist outlet Breitbart. Bannon sought to build a movement, not serve our government. In many ways, he succeeded: his white nationalist views became sanctioned at the executive level, and the US government is chaotic, understaffed, and weaker on the global stagethan at any point this century.
Steve Bannon May Be A Bigger Asset To Trump Outside The White House Than In It
Seeded on Sat Aug 19, 2017 7:42 AM
