Don't kid yourself — America is not 'better' than the bigotry and violence we've seen | Miami Herald

It has become the go-to cliche for moments like this.

We whisper it when someone breaks the mosque window or scrawls hatred on the synagogue wall. It is our assurance and our hope.

“We are better than this,” we say. ”This is not America.”

So it is no surprise to be hearing that sentiment days after white supremacists descended, armored and armed, on a Virginia college town, leaving injury and death in their wake. Comedian Kevin Hart and singer Camila Cabello, among others, took to social media to proclaim it as the tragedy in Charlottesville unfolded.

“We are better than this,” said Hart.

“This is not America,” said Cabello.

The words are obviously well-meant. They are also false.

Better than this? Are we also better than the laws and regulations Republicans in states like North Carolina have imposed with, as one court put it, “almost surgical precision” to suppress the African-American vote? Are we better than a “justice” system that cannot bring itself to punish police for killing unarmed black people, even when video proves the crime?