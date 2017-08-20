'If I were KKK, would I hold you like this?' Viral photo shows peace amid monument controversy

A photo showing a defender of Confederate statues embracing a Black Lives Matter supporter is going viral.

The Virginia Flaggers, a group that is committed to defending Confederate monuments and memorials, stationed "Monument Guards" around a monument in Lynchburg in response to the threat.

Near the end of the day, someone captured a moving moment between two people with opposing views.

"Late in the evening, one of the Monument Guards noticed this woman, who later identified as a Black Lives Matter supporter, trembling and shaking with fear. He said he could tell she honestly feared them. He walked up to her, arms outstretched, said 'we are not KKK' and she grabbed him and wouldn't let go. He explained that they were here to stop all of this and prevent another Charlottesville," the post read, in part. "He said 'If I were KKK would I hold you like this and she said 'No.'"