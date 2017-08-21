Memphis protesters arrested after trying to cover Forrest statue

At least seven people were arrested in the protest at the statue in Health Sciences Park in the Medical District around 4 p.m. The charges included disorderly conduct, desecration of a venerated object and obstructing a highway or passageway.

Protesters first tried to drape a bed sheet over the 21-foot-6-inch-tall statue, but officers forced them off. The arrests came after a second attempt, when several people tried to wrap a banner around the equestrian monument and disobeyed commands to get down.

"They pulled us off physically," said Bill Stegall, one of the first protesters attempting to cover the statue.

Stegall, who was not arrested, said police should have allowed protesters to at least briefly cover the monument to the Confederate cavalry commander, Ku Klux Klan leader and slave trader.

"We weren't, obviously, damaging the statue," Stegall said. "They (police) chose confrontation. It was completely unnecessary."