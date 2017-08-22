Arizona Republican won't show up for her job after being caught declaring 'white pride' after Charlottesville march

Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller refused to attend Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting in Arizona after she was caught declaring her “white pride” on Facebook after the Charlottesville, Virginia violence.

Miller sent an email to county officials at 6:13 a.m. saying that she would be “unable” to attend the meeting, but didn’t give a reason, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

“I am sending this to notify you that I will be unable to cal [sic] in to today’s board meeting: August 21, 2017,” Miller wrote in an email. “Please notify the Chair.”

A large number of people spoke out against Miller’s comments at the meeting, which included hecklers from both supporters and opponents of Miller.

“I’m sick and tired of being hit for being white,” she wrote on Facebook hours after the Charlottesville violence. “It is all about making us feel like we need to apologize. I am WHITE — and proud of it! No apologies necessary.”