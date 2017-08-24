UPDATE: Guns banned from Saturday's 'Patriot Prayer' in San Francisco | Reveal

The organizer of Saturday’s rally in San Francisco, Joey Gibson, has pledged to keep the peace with the help of the right-wing Oath Keepers, an armed militia group. But they will run into trouble if they want to bring their guns.

This morning, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area issued a permit to the planned “Patriot Prayer” at Crissy Field, with a key restriction: “participants are prohibited from bringing firearms or anything that could be used as a weapon.” The list that follows ranges from guns to large backpacks, helmets to selfie sticks.