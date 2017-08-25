Saturday's right-wing rally at Crissy Field canceled in favor of 'press conference' at Alamo Square Park - San Francisco Chronicle

The leader of a right-wing group that had planned a Saturday rally at Crissy Field in San Francisco said Friday he had decided to call off the event, just as local and federal officials put the finishing touches on a slate of security measures designed to head off the kind of violence seen earlier this month in Charlottesville, Va.

But it wasn’t immediately clear whether the rally, which had been granted a permit by the National Park Service, was effectively being canceled or simply moved.

On Facebook Live, Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer said the group would instead hold a “press conference” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Alamo Square Park in the Western Addition. He said the same speakers and bands who were going to appear at Crissy Field would be there, forcing city leaders to scramble to respond. They fear clashes between the rally group and counterprotesters.

Gibson and other supporters appearing with him on the Facebook feed said they’d changed their plans because of fears that violent protesters using “black bloc” tactics would attend their Crissy Field rally. They also said the speakers and bands slated to perform at the rally had been “harassed.”