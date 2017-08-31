David Clarke resigns as Milwaukee County sheriff

Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. — the controversial, Stetson-wearing official who rose to national prominence with his no-holds-barred conservative rhetoric — resigned his office Thursday.

Clarke, who is in his fourth term, submitted a resignation letter to Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on Thursday afternoon. The sheriff was attending the convention of the National Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville and could not be reached for comment.

"Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 17.01, this communication is submitted as the notice of my resignation as Sheriff of Milwaukee County commencing Aug. 31, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.," stated Clarke's resignation letter.

He has not said what his plans are.