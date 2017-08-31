Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 388 Seeds: 2710 Comments: 52271 Since: Jul 2009

David Clarke resigns as Milwaukee County sheriff

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 2:16 PM
Discuss:

Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. — the controversial, Stetson-wearing official who rose to national prominence with his no-holds-barred conservative rhetoric — resigned his office Thursday. 

Clarke, who is in his fourth term, submitted a resignation letter to Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on Thursday afternoon. The sheriff was attending the convention of the National Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville and could not be reached for comment. 

"Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 17.01, this communication is submitted as the notice of my resignation as Sheriff of Milwaukee County commencing Aug. 31, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.," stated Clarke's resignation letter. 

He has not said what his plans are.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor